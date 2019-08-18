Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Champaign
Timbercreek Developers, new single-family residence at 3808 Patriot Lane, $349,000.
Timothy Heintz, repair of fire damage at 205 N. Victor St., $60,000.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, drying room at Waypoint Analytical at 2902 Farber Drive, Unit C, $80,680.
L. Keeley Construction, Genective USA Corp. office at 1901 S. First St., Suite B, $1,454,142.
BRR Architecture, improvement at Old Nay at 2000 N. Neil St., $530,326.
ITG Construction Services, rooftop solar arrays at Faith United Methodist Church at 1719 S. Prospect Ave., $343,138.
Wells & Wells Construction, vanilla box for future retail/bar use at 102 E. Green St., $2,836,292.
Mahomet
Paul Phillips, new single-family residence at 1215 Sandstone Court, $310,000.
Kyle Rave, new single-family residence at 218 Red Bud Drive, $259,900.
Kyle Rave, new single-family residence at 222 Red Bud Drive, $259,900.
Kyle Rave, new single-family residence at 305 Red Bud Drive, $259,900.
Kyle Rave, new single-family residence at 309 Red Bud Drive, $259,900.
Kyle Rave, new single-family residence at 313 Red Bud Drive, $259,900.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
Sub 4 Development Co. LLC, new commercial construction at 511, 513 and 515 Commerce Drive in Savoy Square, $500,000.
Urbana
Olympic Construction, alteraton/renovation/remodeling at 701 W. Church St., $194,885.
A+ Mechanicals LLC-Derrick White, repair at multifamily residence at 1201 Brookstone Court, $43,652.