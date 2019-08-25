Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Rick Stewart, new single-family residence at 1606 Sandcherry Court, $436,000.
Rave Homes, new single-family residence at 3907 Slate Drive, $239,900.
Elder-Jones Building Permit Service, remodeling for LensCrafters at 2000 N. Neil St., #108, $420,283.
Johnco Construction Inc., multifamily parking garage and courtyard repairs at 512 S. Third St., $895,976.
Ellery T Construction, alteration for Fitness Venture facility at 40 E. Anthony Drive, $752,217.
Wells & Wells Construction, Kam’s fit-out at 102 E. Green St., Suite 4, $2,046,288.
KAP Architecture LLC, Cricket Wireless fit-out at 2716 N. Prospect Ave., $110,000.
Dodds Co., alteration of Plato’s Closet at 41 E. Marketview Drive, $56,151.
JSM Development Services LLC, new garage at 1314 Curt Drive, $33,800.
Mahomet
Rob Frerichs, new single-family residence at 719 Cates Drive, $235,000.
Rantoul
Bash Roofing Co., reroofing at 1710 E. Grove Ave., Suite A, $75,900.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
New Prairie Construction Co., exterior alterations at single-family residence at 416 N. Beringer Circle, $40,942.