Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Champaign
Illini Homes Inc., new single-family residence at 1615 English Oak Drive, $315,000.
Danny Erwin, addition to single-family residence at 403 N. Russell St., $35,000.
Roessler Construction Co., alteration to Bard Optical at 907 W. Marketview Drive, $129,070.
Demonica Kemper Architects, fit-out for Gobena Coffee shop at 520 N. Neil St., Unit 100, $100,000.
Mahomet
No new permits.
Rantoul
SK Exteriors, residential alteration at 927 E. Congress Ave., $31,612.
Midwest Construction Professionals, business sign for Shields Auto at 850 Broadmeadow Road, $52,450.
Savoy
Premier Homes of Illinois/Mike Conlin, new single-family residence at 504 Lake Falls Blvd., $400,000.
Ironwood Builders, new single-family residence at 101 Cattail Ave., $265,000.
Urbana
J.H. Findorff & Son, alteration at Carle Foundation Hospital at 606 W. Park St., $881,004.