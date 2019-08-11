Listen to this article

Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Champaign

Illini Homes Inc., new single-family residence at 1615 English Oak Drive, $315,000.

Danny Erwin, addition to single-family residence at 403 N. Russell St., $35,000.

Roessler Construction Co., alteration to Bard Optical at 907 W. Marketview Drive, $129,070.

Demonica Kemper Architects, fit-out for Gobena Coffee shop at 520 N. Neil St., Unit 100, $100,000.

Mahomet

No new permits.

Rantoul

SK Exteriors, residential alteration at 927 E. Congress Ave., $31,612.

Midwest Construction Professionals, business sign for Shields Auto at 850 Broadmeadow Road, $52,450.

Savoy

Premier Homes of Illinois/Mike Conlin, new single-family residence at 504 Lake Falls Blvd., $400,000.

Ironwood Builders, new single-family residence at 101 Cattail Ave., $265,000.

Urbana

J.H. Findorff & Son, alteration at Carle Foundation Hospital at 606 W. Park St., $881,004.