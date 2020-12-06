Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Mahomet
- Adam Rebholtz, single-family detached at 1207 Sandstone Court, $360,000.
- Unlimited Construction, multifamily apartment at 1208 Heather Drive, $300,000.
- Unlimited Construction, multifamily apartment at 1210 Heather Drive, $600,000.
- Unlimited Construction, multifamily apartment at 1212 Heather Drive, $600,000.
Savoy
- Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 404 Newhaven Lane $250,000.
Urbana
- J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., alteration/renovation/remodel at 707 W. Park St., $2,200,000.
- Nelson Builders Illinois, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1108 S. Orchard St., $420,000.
- Mennenga Construction Inc., alteration/renovation/remodel at 707 S. Birch St., $184,000.
- Nelson Builders Illinois, LLC, accessory structure at 508 W. Indiana Ave., $25,000.
- Andrea Bretl, accessory structure at 505 E. Burkwood Court East, $25,000.