Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Timbercreek Developers, new single-family dwelling at 1504 Jacobs Boulevard, $349,000.
— Armstrong Builders, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 3901 Slate Drive, $199,000.
— Renewal Development Inc., converting house to two units at 108 W. Columbia Ave., $178,859.
— Scott E. and Carol A. Boyd, in-ground pool at 4901 Watermark Drive, $48,186.
Mahomet
— Armstrong Builders, single-family detached at 1213 Sandstone Court, $425,000.
— Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1607 Oliger Drive, $270,000.
— Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1605 Oliger Drive, $321,000.
— Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1806 Littlefield Lane, $315,000.
Rantoul
— D.C. Taylor Co, reroofing at 201 Evans Road, $138, 183.
— Rantoul Foods, commercial renovation and alteration at 200 Turner Drive, $260,000.
Savoy
— Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 310 Harpers Ferry, $310,000.
— Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 411 Newhaven Lane, $290,000
— Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 2 Lancaster Court, $550,000.
Urbana
— New Prairie Construction Company, alteration/renovation/remodel at 715 S. Broadwat Ave., $34,102.
— J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., alteration/renovation/remodel at 406 N. Busey Ave., $25,000.