Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Premier Homes of Illinois Inc., new single-family residence at 1305 English Oak Drive, $550,000.
Signature Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 2108 Max Run Drive, $300,000.
Sun Structures Design, four-season sunroom at 3923 Wild Flower Drive, $44,675.
Architectural Expressions, rectory repurposed into office space at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church at 208 W. University Ave., $250,000.
Bowa Construction-Tim Pellegrini, psych offices Carle Behavioral Health at 1802 S. Mattis Ave., $98,030.
Mahomet
No new permits.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
No new permits.