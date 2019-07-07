Listen to this article

Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Premier Homes of Illinois Inc., new single-family residence at 1305 English Oak Drive, $550,000.

Signature Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 2108 Max Run Drive, $300,000.

Sun Structures Design, four-season sunroom at 3923 Wild Flower Drive, $44,675.

Architectural Expressions, rectory repurposed into office space at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church at 208 W. University Ave., $250,000.

Bowa Construction-Tim Pellegrini, psych offices Carle Behavioral Health at 1802 S. Mattis Ave., $98,030.

Mahomet

No new permits.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

No new permits.

Urbana

No new permits.