Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Rave Homes, new single-family residence at 1511 Peppermill Lane, $260,000.
Sun Structures Design, addition of four-season room at single-family residence at 1401 Mayfair Road, $52,687.
Legacy Solar LLC, rooftop solar panel at single-family residence at 1612 English Oak Drive, $37,372.
Bill Hellmann, interior remodeling of McDonald’s at 616 E. Green St., $50,000.
Distributed Generation Inc., rooftop solar equipment at 601 N. Country Fair Drive, $360,000.
Mahomet
Jaclyn Banister, above-ground pool at single family residence at 1816 E. West Lake Drive, $70,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
Mike Martin Builders-Kirk Skelton, new single-family residence at 2706 E. Castlerock Drive, $592,000.
Taylor Construction and Design LLC-Wes Taylor, new single-family residence at 2410 N. Fairfield Drive, $1,200,000.
Tom Loew: Design/Build Inc., new single-family residence at 106 W. Meadow Drive, $1,017,000.
Rector Construction-Jessica Runge, alteration/renovation/remodel at single-family residence at 602 W. Delaware Ave., $26,688.
Red Oak Construction LLC, repair at multifamily residence at 912 S. Vine St., $35,000.
Craig’s Custom Building, new commercial construction at 1210 E. University Ave., $97,080.