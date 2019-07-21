Listen to this article

Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

Rave Homes, new single-family residence at 1511 Peppermill Lane, $260,000.

Sun Structures Design, addition of four-season room at single-family residence at 1401 Mayfair Road, $52,687.

Legacy Solar LLC, rooftop solar panel at single-family residence at 1612 English Oak Drive, $37,372.

Bill Hellmann, interior remodeling of McDonald’s at 616 E. Green St., $50,000.

Distributed Generation Inc., rooftop solar equipment at 601 N. Country Fair Drive, $360,000.

Mahomet

Jaclyn Banister, above-ground pool at single family residence at 1816 E. West Lake Drive, $70,000.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

No new permits.

Urbana

Mike Martin Builders-Kirk Skelton, new single-family residence at 2706 E. Castlerock Drive, $592,000.

Taylor Construction and Design LLC-Wes Taylor, new single-family residence at 2410 N. Fairfield Drive, $1,200,000.

Tom Loew: Design/Build Inc., new single-family residence at 106 W. Meadow Drive, $1,017,000.

Rector Construction-Jessica Runge, alteration/renovation/remodel at single-family residence at 602 W. Delaware Ave., $26,688.

Red Oak Construction LLC, repair at multifamily residence at 912 S. Vine St., $35,000.

Craig’s Custom Building, new commercial construction at 1210 E. University Ave., $97,080.

