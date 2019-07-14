Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Rave Homes, new single-family residence at 3810 Slate Drive, $247,500.
Stuart and Anita Broeren, new single-family residence at 803 S. McKinley Ave., $254,900.
Menold Construction and Restoration, fire damage repairs at 1904 Barberry Circle, $50,000.
JSM Development Services LLC, office renovation at 602 N. Country Fair Drive, Suite A, $90,000.
Dodds Co., office remodeling at 1902 Fox Drive, $146,749.
Dodds Co., alteration for Motorola Solutions office at 1800 S. Oak St., #207, $113,881.
Professional Building Services Inc., shell building for future Copper Creek Church at 2202 W. Curtis Road, $1,219,000.
Dodds Co., addition for Litania Sports Group at 601 Mercury Drive, $915,101.
Mahomet
No new permits.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
Habitat for Humanity-Gary Pierson, new single-family residence at 1114 W. Church St., $105,000.
Ridgeline Builders & Roofing, roof replacement at single-family residence at 108 W. Holmes St., $30,000.
Landmark Cottage Construction LLC-Randall Watkins, commercial structure at 601 N. Lincoln Ave., $375,000.