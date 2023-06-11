Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- ADT Solar, Mark and Kacie Jo Athey, rooftop solar at 1107 Birkdale Drive, $56,749.
- CR Solar, Blake Weis and Lisa Derus, rooftop solar at 3308 Summerview Lane, $35,960.
- Sunrun Installaton Service, Eric and Kerry Patrick, rooftop solar at 2701 Pine Valley Drive, $33,554.
- New Prairie Construction, Timothy McHenry and Murphy, rooftop solar at 76 Greencroft Drive, $36,322.
- Sunrun Installation Service, Josie Cotton, rooftop solar at 1220 Gertrude Ave., $37,940.
- Freedom Forever Il, LLC, Tracy Thomas, rooftop solar at 609 Delmar Drive, $26,184.
Urbana
- Illini Commercial Roofing, Larry Hershberger, roof replacement at 1001 West Killarney St., $162,000.
- Taylor Construction and Design — Wes Taylor, single family residence at 1721 South Stone Creek Blvd., $190,200.
- Taylor Construction and Design — Wes Taylor, single family residence at 1604 East Hillshire Drive, $177,500.
- Wingle Construction, alteration, renovation, remodel at 1301 N. Cunningham Ave., $186,792.
Rantoul
- — SC Rantoul, LLC, Midwest Facilities and Construction, LLC, new stores and customer service buildings at 800 Broadmeadow Road, $643,971.
Mahomet
- Signature Construction, single family detached at 1308 Ravenwood Drive, $425,000.
- Brian Mercer, garage at 1305 Cross Creek Road, $40,000.
- Pravin Kumar Patel, remodel at 601 East Oak St., $500,000.
- David and Sheri Novitski, deck at 1004 Maple Tree Ln., $41,213.
- TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, single family detached at 609 Wheatley Drive, $42,000.
Savoy
- Commercial electrical at 405 S. Dunlap Ave., $52,000.
- New commercial construction at 405 S. Dunlap Ave., $741,829.
- New construction plumbing at 405 S. Dunlap Ave., $63,044.
- New construction mechanical at 405 S. Dunlap Ave., $31,039.
- Residential solar at 401 London Way, $49,500.
- Inground pool install at 2 Redington Ct., $119,105.
- Basement bathroom finish at 1010 Declaration Drive, $38,000.
- Residential solar at 301 Capitol St., $35,574.
- New construction single family at 1403 Winterberry Road, $325,000.
- New construction single family at 206 Capitol St., $289,400.
- New construction single family at 1402 Warwick Drive, $335,000.
- Basement finish at 302 Newhaven Ln., $30,000.
- Residential solar at 410 Denton Drive, $25,850.
Monticello
- Ryan Wallenberg, addition, remodel at 10 Grandview Drive, $34,420.
- Habitat for Humanity, new house construction at 822 N. Walnut St., $100,000.
- TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, new house construction at 10 Connor Ct., $350,000.