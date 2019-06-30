Listen to this article

Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

James A. Walder, new single-family residence at 3812 Patriot Lane, $417,000.

Niebur Structural Engineering, single-family renovations at Solon House at 503 S. State St., $277,700.

Mahomet

No new permits.

Rantoul

No new permits.

Savoy

No new permits.

Urbana

Hearthstone Homes-Keith Harris, new single-family residence at 1609 E. Vernon Drive, $178,500.

Perkins Home Improvement Inc., alteration/renovation/remodeling at single-family residence at 701 W. Michigan Ave., $79,477.

McElwee Construction, alteration/renovation/remodeling at commercial building at 2501 S. Myra Ridge Drive, $41,307.

News-Gazette