Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
James A. Walder, new single-family residence at 3812 Patriot Lane, $417,000.
Niebur Structural Engineering, single-family renovations at Solon House at 503 S. State St., $277,700.
Mahomet
No new permits.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
Hearthstone Homes-Keith Harris, new single-family residence at 1609 E. Vernon Drive, $178,500.
Perkins Home Improvement Inc., alteration/renovation/remodeling at single-family residence at 701 W. Michigan Ave., $79,477.
McElwee Construction, alteration/renovation/remodeling at commercial building at 2501 S. Myra Ridge Drive, $41,307.