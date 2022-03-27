Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- TK Homes of Il., LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3804 Obsidian Drive, $330,900.
- TK Homes of Il., LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3807 Obsidian Drive, $320,900.
- TK Homes of Il., LLC, IUVO Constructum, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3811 Obsidian Drive, $326,900.
- TK Homes of Il., LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3906 Obsidian Drive, $330,900.
- TK Homes of Il., LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3908 Obsidian Drive, $320,900.
- TK Homes of Il., LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3909 Obsidian Drive, $330,900.
- ServPro of Champaign-Urbana, Randy Trainor, replace fire-damaged floor joists at 2004 Lynwood Drive, $57,898.
- Palmetto Solar, Jose Ruiz, rooftop solar at 2806 Carrelton Drive, $35,000.
- Legacy Solar, LLC, Prasanna Padmanabhan, rooftop solar at 1711 Eagle Road, $35,000.
- Legacy Solar, LLC, Bing Zahn and Jingwen Qin, rooftop solar at 703 Bardeen Ln., $30,000.
- New Prairie Construction, Jeffrey and Robin Hamilton, rooftop solar at 5003 Trey Blvd., $27,209.
- Copper Creek Contractors, Debra and Ronald Bailey, tenant space expansion at 2522 Village Green Place, $68,000.
- Wingle Construction, Inc., Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, ADM offices at 1907 S. Fourth St., $636,469.
- Andrew Fell Arch & Design, Shree Kuber Inc., remodel and storage room addition at 1406 N. Prospect Ave., $138,000.
- Timbercreek Developers, new single-family dwelling at 1416 Jacobs Blvd., $550,000.
- Timbercreek Developers, new single-family dwelling at 1414 Jacobs Blvd., $595,000.
- Legacy Solar. Klaus Skreinber, rooftop solar at 410 Yalow Drive, $52,217.
- Sub 4 Development Company, LLC, The Carle Foundation, Hickory River build-out at 3514 Fields South Drive, $400,000.
- Qiyu Yuan, Doug Larson, restaurant remodel at 112 E. Green St., $29,100.
- Santosha Inc., Planned Parenthood, building construction at 302 Stoughton St., $1,768,500.
- Architectural Expressions, 2916 Crossing Court, LLC, office remodel for Next Up Assets at 2909 Watterson Ct., 70,000.
Urbana
- Freedom Roofing and Construction, Joe Waller, roof replacement at 1202 N. Busey Ave., $10,122.
Rantoul
- Imperial Exterior Construction, roofing at 118 E. Borman Ave., $35,000.