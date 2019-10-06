Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Tim Smith Construction, new single-family residence at 3717 Sandstone Drive, $134,000.
Habitat for Humanity, new single-family residence at 1013 W. Eureka St., $111,000.
Jackson Quality Construction, remodeling of single-family residence at 905 Barclay Court, $42,000.
NWS Architects Inc., building exterior wall on west wing of building at 2000 N. Neil St., $2,485,165.
Distributed Generation Inc., rooftop solar array at commercial building at 100 W. University Ave., $65,000.
DBSG LLC, Haymakers fuel canopy at 3501 Fields South Drive, $75,000.
Mahomet
Mahomet Public Library, sign/awning/canopy at 1702 E Oak St., $42,095.
Armstrong Construction, new single-family residence at 1313 Briarwood Drive, $425,000.
Rantoul
Rantoul Foods, new industrial buildings at 205 Turner Drive, $16,000,000.
The Carle Foundation/Advanced Commercial Roofing, ACC/reroofing at 1540 E. Grove Ave., $202,725.
Gerald Glazik Trust, new single-family residence at 805 N. Maplewood Drive, $53,800.
Savoy
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 102 Gailardio, $280,000.
Ironwood Builders Inc., new single-family residence at 205 Gailardio, $255,000.
Taylor’d Restoration, addition at 509 E. Tomaras Ave., $93,000.
Armstrong Builders of Champaign, new single-family residence at 101 Shiloh, $280,000.
Urbana
Illinois American Water Co., parking lot at 1912 Oak St., $797,400.