Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Rave Home, new single-family residence at 1512 Bluegrass Lane, $269,000.
Floor to Roof Enterprises LLC, deck at single-family residence at 4808 Sandcherry Drive, $30,000.
Starbucks Coffee, Starbucks store interior tenant finish of a new shell building at 1712 W. Springfield Ave., Suite 10, $250,000.
Berglund Construction, alteration for Carle Pharmacy at 3105 Fields South Drive, $337,458.
Berglund Construction, addition of three procedure rooms at Ambulatory Surgery Center at 3103 Fields South Drive, $655,515.
C-U Under Construction, alteration for server room at 601 N. Country Fair Drive, $201,850.
Mahomet
Bruce and Barb Barber, pergola/porch at single-family residence at 1901 Quail Run Drive, $30,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
No new permits.