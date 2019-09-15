Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, new zero-lot-line residence at 3414 Boulder Ridge Drive, $235,000.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, new zero-lot-line residence at 3416 Boulder Ridge Drive, $235,000.
Tanley LLC, new zero-lot-line residence at 3409 Boulder Ridge Drive, $217,500.
Tanley LLC, new zero-lot-line residence at 3411 Boulder Ridge Drive, $217,500.
Advance Deck & Sunroom, deck at single-family residence at 3622 Freedom Blvd., $26,000.
Imperial Pools Inc., in-ground pool at 4504 Ironwood Lane, $91,453.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, new apartments at 909 S. Oak St., $816,000.
TCT Construction, addition to auto body repair shop at 701 N. Mattis Ave., $950,000.
Mahomet
No new permits.
Rantoul
Rantoul Foods, plan review only at 205 Turner Drive, $16,000,000.
Rantoul Foods, commercial additions at 205 Turner Drive, $10,906,985.
Rantoul Foods, excavation/foundation at 205 Turner Drive, $1,058,800.
Savoy
Ironwood Builders, new single-family residence at 101 Cattail Ave., $265,000.
Premier Homes/Mike Conlin, new single-family residence at 504 Lake Falls Blvd., $400,000.
Sub 4 Development Co. LLC, new commercial construction at 511, 513 and 515 Commerce Drive, $500,000.
Urbana
No new permits.