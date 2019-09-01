Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
New Prairie Construction, rooftop solar array at single-family residence at 3415 Waterville Court, $35,686.
American Deck & Sunroom, replacement of deck at single-family residence at 1406 Cobblefield Road, $28,775.
Legacy Solar LLC, rooftop solar array at residence at 704 Yalow Drive, $35,630.
Feng Li, conversion of salon to bakery at 202 E. Green St., Suite 2, $133,500.
White Street Apartment LLC, laundry and bathroom work at multifamily residence at 503 E. White St., $253,200.
Petry-Kuhne Co., renovation of Commerce Bank office at 1015 W. Windsor Road, $41,361.
JSM Development Services Inc., conversion of two-bedroom units into one-bedroom units at 405 E. White St., $160,000.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, new Captain D’s restaurant at 1409 N. Prospect Ave., $830,000.
DBSG LLC, new Haymakers at 3501 Fields South Drive, $3 million.
Mahomet
Ben Schmidt, garage/car port at residence at 107 N. Turner Drive, $35,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
Rector Construction, repair at single-family residence at 110 E. Crystal Lake Drive, $28,490.
CORE Construction-Adam England, alteration/renovation/remodeling at 1405 W. Park St., $207,521.