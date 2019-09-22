Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Champaign
Tanley LLC, new zero-lot-line residence at 3413 Boulder Ridge Drive, $217,500.
Tanley LLC, new zero-lot-line residence at 3415 Boulder Ridge Drive, $217,500.
Hallbeck Homes Inc., new single-family residence at 5004 Chestnut Grove Drive, $297,000.
Mark Panno, building alteration at 3071 / 2 W. Ells Ave., $31,000.
New Prairie Construction, rooftop solar array at 2806 Cherry Creek Road, $29,202.
Wells & Wells Construction, tenant fit-out for Wood n Hog at at 500 N. Walnut St., Suite 110, $229,000.
Bill Hellmann, interior remodeling of McDonald’s at 906 Bloomington Road, $50,000.
Professional Building Services Inc., tenant fit-out for Copper Creek Church at 2202 W. Curtis Road, $2,358,306.
Distributed Generation Inc., rooftop solar array at 115 N. Neil St., $65,000.
Mahomet
Terry Harist, new in-ground pool at 1301 Briarwood Lane, $50,000.
Unlimited Construction and Development, new multifamily residence at 1202 Heather Drive, $1,000,000.
Rantoul
Langlois Roofing Inc., ACC/reroofing at Rantoul Foods at 205 Turner Drive, $366,875.
Savoy
Signature Construction, new single-family residence at 409 Lake Falls Blvd., $600,000.
Premier Homes of Illinois, Mike Conlin, new single-family residence at 506 Lake Falls Blvd., $500,000.
Urbana
Miller Building Supplies-Raymond Miller, new single-family residence at 3010 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $210,000.
C-U Under Construction Inc., alteration/renovation/remodeling at commercial building at 208 W. Griggs St., $29,250.
Advanced Commercial Roofing, roof replacement or repair at 1703 E. Main St., $291,050.
Advanced Commercial Roofing, roof replacement or repair at 1776 E. Washington St., $209,400.
King-Lar Roofing Inc., alteration/renovation/remodeling at 1100 E. University Ave., $31,000.
ITG Construction Services-Kyle Wachtel, exterior alterations at 805 E. Perkins Road, $138,050.