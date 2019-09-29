Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, new zero-lot-line residence at 3418 Boulder Drive, $235,000.
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, new zero-lot-line residence at 3420 Boulder Drive, $235,000.
Darcy Bean Construction, kitchen and master bed/bath renovation at 1405 Waverly Drive, $118,250.
Legacy Solar LLC, solar panels at 4907 Peifer Lane, $46,670.
Advance Deck & Sunroom, deck at 1119 Charles St., $32,000.
JSM Development Services LLC, Next Generation addition at 1201 W. Windsor Road, $619,520.
KAP Architecture LLC, footing and foundation for seven-story multifamily residence with first-floor parking at 502 E. Healey St., no cost listed.
Mahomet
Terry and Melanie Wiegel, pergola and porch at single-family residence at 705 Sunset Drive, $15,000 each.
Rantoul
Adkisson Construction, new religious building at 1221 Enterprise Drive, $80,000.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
Sub 4 Development-Drew Livingston, alteration/renovation/remodeling at commercial building at 1720 S. Philo Road, $130,000.