Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Signature Construction Inc., new single-family residence at 3203 Palmer Drive, $270,000.
Tim Heintz, interior work plus two decks at single-family residence at 205 N. Victor St., $25,000.
Servicemaster, fire restoration work at single-family residence at 1402 Joanne Lane, $115,406.
New Prairie Construction, rooftop solar array at single-family residence at 2014 O’Donnell Drive, $29,354.
New Prairie Construction, rooftop solar array at single-family residence at 609 S. Edwin St., $29,354.
Summit Solar Solutions LLC, rooftop solar array at single-family residence at 2904 Alton Drive, $25,500.
Legacy Solar LLC, rooftop solar array at single-family residence at 1404 Weathervane Drive, $44,900.
KAP Architecture LLC, new multifamily residence with first-floor parking, $9,700,000.
Mahomet
Mark and Genifer Ortwig, residential addition at 1803 Cobble Creek Drive, $65,000.
Rebekah Rhode, residential addition at 1310 N. Lake of the Woods Road, $46,690.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
URBANA
New Prairie Construction Co., exterior alterations at single-family residence at 2303 S. Brookens Cicle, $31,913.