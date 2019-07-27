Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Timbercreek Developers, new single-family residence at 3909 Freedom Blvd., $349,000.
Darcy Bean Construction, room addition at single-family residence at 1411 Waverly Drive, $42,000.
Dan Butty, remodeling of Verizon Store at 910 Town Center Blvd., $150,000.
Broeren Russo Builders Inc., alteration on third floor of Christie Clinic at 101 W. University Ave., $110,000.
Solomon Cordwell Buenz, renovation at Capital One office at 2100 S. Oak St., #112, $113,881.
Sub 4 Development Co. LLC, new multifamily residence with retail space at 32 E. Green St., $11 million.
Mahomet
Becky Preston, in-ground pool at 1306 Forest Ridge Drive, $32,000.
Jason Stephen, new single-family residence at 1312 Garwood Drive, $240,000.
Rantoul
Arrow Glass Co. for Cosco Hospitality Management, commercial renovation and alteration at 801 W. Champaign Ave., $27,130.
Savoy
No new permits.
URBANA
Rector Construction-Jessica Runge, alteration/renovation/remodel at single-family residence at 804 E. Burkwood Drive, $29,396.
Sub 4 Development-Drew Livingston, addition to commercial building at 1906 N. Federal Drive, $872,000.