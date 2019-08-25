These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
Ideal Carpentry & Renovations, 1205 S. Center St., Mahomet, Richard Zindars Jr., same address.
LIBSQUID, 202 S. Broadway Ave., #111, U, Tris Shores, same address.
Lindsey Bailey Hair Studio, 105 N. Mattis Ave., Studio 18, C, Lindsey Bailey, 25801 Greenleaf Court, Farmer City.
Made By MEW, 805 S. Grove St., U, Madeleine Wolske, same address.
Vision from Future, P.O. Box 8583, C, Kiera Williams, 2403 N. Neil St., Apt. 102, C.