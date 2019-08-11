These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
Anticus Enterprises, 201 McKinley Court, Mahomet, Robert Bates, same address.
August and Opal, 1901 Plains Court, U, Nicole Manuel, same address.
B.B. Automotive Service, 1206 Hagan St., C, Brandon Bradley, 1010 N. McKinley Ave., C.
Burping Bunny, 1506 Summit Ridge Road, C, Wei Jia Chen and Michael Terry, same address.
Daiquiri Down, 910 Waters Edge Road, C, Kennetra Shelby, same address.
Esteem Estate Sales, 3313 Stoneybrook Drive, C, Deena Noel-Horberg, same address, Rebecca Prather, 3604 E. Windsor Road, U, and Kristine Sherrick, 2301 Eagle Ridge Drive, C.
FIRED! Smoth'rd & cov'rd, 19 Ivanhoe Drive, U, Marshall Heriford, same address.
Footwork Foundations, 1338 Sycamore Lane, Rantoul, Reginald Anderson, same address.
PLM Education and Culture Exchange, 909 E. Burkwood Drive, U, Helen Dan, same address.
Sabino’s Painting, 1294 Lafayette Circle, U, Sabino Garcia Arellano, same address.