These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
Best Life Therapeutic Massage, 104 W. Tomaras Ave., Savoy, Mary Drake, 105 S. Locust St., Pesotum, and Shanna Hansen, 309 N. Bourne St., P.O. Box 5, Tolono.
Caring Hands Home Care, 1108 Lanore Drive, U, Tammy Brooks, same address.
MJS Dance Academy, 510 N. Cunningham Ave., Unit 5, U, Tedriante Cooper, 502 S. Dodson Drive, C.
Modern Kulture Cuisine dba Guac ATK, 82 Northwood Drive, U, Karla Altamirano and Alan Hernandez, same address.
The Price is Right, 1202 Myrtle Beach Ave., Apt. 202, C, Charles Wilson, same address.
We Play Games, 111 N. Garrard St., Rantoul, Tim Harris, 325 Stockholm Road, Paxton.
Y Eatery, 1001 S. Wright St., C, Chanthone Phetchareun, 1302 S. Kinch St., U.