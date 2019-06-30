These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
Boyz 2 Men Mentoring Program, 3920 Rockdale Drive, C, Donyetta Turner and Devon Turner Sr., same address.
Champaign Conversations Production, 3606 Colleen Drive, Apt. 105, C, Donovan Smith, same address.
Dan's Lawn Care, 302 N. Wavery St., Homer, Dan Hudson, same address.
Effortless Beauty Inc., 2918 Crossing Court, C, Jacinta Story, 2208 Rainbow View, U.
Homes of the Past for the Future, 3001 Brickhouses Road, U, Deborah Insana, same address.
Rankin Safey Deposit Vaults, 7 E. Taylor St., C, Mark Cortez, 1426 Caro Court, Mahomet.
San Panchos Siding, 19 Magnolia Drive, C, Ricardo Landa Argumendo, same address.
Stella's Kitchen, 1938 County Road 3000 N #57, Rantoul, Stella Emery, same address.