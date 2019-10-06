These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
Balloon Joys, #6 Rose Drive, Rantoul, Joy Hardin, same address, and Gena Turner, 1436 Pine Ave., Rantoul.
Central Time Zone Production, 1009 W. Daniel St., C, Jeff Thompson, same address.
C-U Home Team, 2105 N. Dunlap, Suite A, C, Natalie Nielsen, 1818 Coventry Drive, C, Becky Crane and Dale Crane, 2901 Rutherford Drive, U, and William Utnage, 36 Fields East, C.
Daiquiri Down, 910 Waters Edge Road, C, Kennetra Shelby, same address.
Inspirational Phenomenal Woman Magazine Enterprises, P.O. Box 262, U, Kenyatta Ruff, same address.
Jeyca II Daycare, 1005 S. Westlawn Ave., C, Ericky Corado, same address.
KC Meats & Livestock, 73 County Road 1000 N, Ivesdale, Clinton Tharp and Kaitlin Tharp, same address.