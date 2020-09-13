These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— Kelly Nelson Events, 304 Buttercup Dr., Savoy, Kelly Nelson, same address.
— Krowned Kustomer, 764 St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul, Emily and Edward Winton, same address.
— Love Beads By Chell, 1006 E. Kerr Ave., U, Ulanda Rochelle Hunter, same address.
— Rummery Lawn Maintenance, 2314 Aspen Dr., C, Brian Rummery, same address.
— Sha’ Loc’s Growth, 1507 E. Washington St., U, Abrea Forman, same address.
— City Transit Cab, 312 S. Johnson St., U, Solomon Kumwenda, same address.
— Comfy and Cute By DKP, 1904 Nancy Court, C, Desera Pennington, same address.
— Hero Recycling, 311 W. Holden St., Tolono, Grant Albaugh, same address.
— Johnson’s Cleaning Service, 1507 Kiler Dr., C, Alonzo Johnson, same address.
— Johnson’s Clothing & Global Electronics 1507 Kiler Dr., C, Alonzo Johnson, same address.