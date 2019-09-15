These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
Kuticle Klub, 2703 Dale Drive, C, Jalisa Smith, same address.
Little Engine Studio, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C, Christopher Curtis, same address.
Luu Gia, 804 E. Mumford Drive, U, Long Minh Luu, same address.
Midwest Voice Guy, 3902 S. Duncan Road, C, Christopher Curtis, same address.
Miller's Mobile Truck Wash & Pressure Washing, 2034 Constitution Ave., U, James Miller, same address.
Royal Repairs Handyman, 309 S. Van Doren St., Apt. 1F, C, David Garcia, same address.
Shapoppin Popcorn & Delectable Sweets, 2403 N. Neil St., Apt. 304, C, Lashaina Bebley, same address.
Sugar Pants, 509 N. Edwin St., C, Denise Hammond, same address.