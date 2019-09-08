These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
Candlelight Remodeling, 806 County Road 3150 N, Dewey, Clayton Tarr and Troy Tarr, same address.
Daiquiri Down, 910 Waters Edge Road, C, Kennetra Shelby, same address.
Modulate Consulting, 907 W. Marketview Drive, Suite 10, Box 329, C, Michael Webb, 1208 Briarcliff Drive, Mahomet.
RawSo Landscaping and Cleaning, 1316 Dixon Court, U, Josue Santos, same address.
The Purple Door, 1316 Dixon Court, U, Sonya Santos, same address.
Vazi Welds, 2194 Monroe Drive, U, Isael Vazquez-Zepeda, same address.