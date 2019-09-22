These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
B & K's Cleaning Services, 1509 Garden Hills Drive, C, Kasandra Parker, same address, and Bridgette LeSure, 1101 N. Harvey St., U.
Icandy Collections, 105 N. Mattis Ave., C, Shevon Davis, 1701 E. Michigan Ave., U.
Icandy Minks & Brows, 105 N. Mattis Ave., C, Shevon Davis, 1701 E. Michigan Ave., U.
One Raw Nation Inc. dba Tech Ed and Solutions, 605 N. Neil St., Suite A, C, James Wright Sr., 2305 Dale Drive, C.
Sarver Trucking, 307 W. Eureka St., C, Rebecca Sarver and George Sarver Jr., same address.