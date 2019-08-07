By now, you probably know that Giordano’s is out of Market Place Mall, Niro’s Gyros is coming to the former Vinny’s/Krekel’s on Kirby Avenue and Starbucks on Springfield Avenue will open this fall. But there’s a lot more happening on the ever-changing business landscape:
PIZZA HUT
Managers of the dine-in Pizza Huts in Champaign and Tuscola said Yum Brands’ decision to close hundreds of dine-in stores across the U.S. as it shifts toward delivery and carry-out shouldn’t affect their restaurants or the one in Danville.
Franchisee NPC International owns and operates the Champaign and Danville restaurants, as well as delivery and carry-out locations in Campustown, Savoy and Georgetown, while franchisee JB Enterprises owns the Tuscola restaurant, and the managers said they have no plans to close at this time.
Last week, Yum Brands leaders announced the transition during an earnings call with investors, saying it would “ultimately strengthen the Pizza Hut business in the U.S. and set it up for a faster long-term growth.”
WALGREENS
It’s still unknown whether any Walgreens in East Central Illinois will close as part of a cost-cutting plan that will shutter 200 stores in the U.S.
Spokeswoman Alexandra Brown said the closures are part of parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s “transformational cost management program” to ensure “we have the right stores in the right locations to create more of a focused network of stores and deliver the greatest value for customers.”
Brown said the closures are set to begin this fall, but the company hasn’t disclosed yet which locations have been targeted. The company said it will cause “minimal disruption to customers,” and it will find jobs for affected employees at nearby locations.
CHICK-FIL-A
As construction of the chicken chain’s first standalone Champaign restaurant continues at 2301 N. Prospect Ave., hiring is now underway.
On Wednesday, Chick-fil-A announced the identity of the local franchise owner (Springfield native and military veteran Bob Williamson) and the search for nearly 100 workers, to fill full-time and part-time jobs of all kinds (leadership development, hospitality, catering, training and marketing).
Among the job perks: Sundays off and what the company describes as “respect for work-life balance” and “competitive wages.” Specifics about pay are not included with the job descriptions.