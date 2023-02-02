Sign up for our all-new Illini newsletter here - delivered at 9 a.m. each day
CHAMPAIGN — A campus bar is stepping in to help the Orange Krush recoup losses from their voided Iowa basketball trip.
The co-owners of Kams — the 90-year-old "home of the drinking Illini" — have agreed to present the student section $6,000 on Saturday to cover their non-refundable travel costs.
“When the (owners) saw the news last night, they said ‘We need to do something,’ ” Kams general manager Michael Baker said. “We’ll be bringing them in and having a watch party for them — if Iowa doesn’t want them, we do.”
The Orange Krush announced Wednesday night that their 200 tickets purchased under the guise of a local Boys and Girls Club had been refunded, three days before the Illini’s visit to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“I think if that was the decision Iowa wanted to make, it's their prerogative,” Baker said. "But I think it's sad when 200 Illini fans get in the middle of it.
“We’re excited to offer an alternative opportunity for the best fan base out there.”
