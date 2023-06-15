Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — Brothers Bar & Grill, formerly at 613 E. Green St., announced it will be making a comeback with a new location.
Where and when isn’t being disclosed yet.
“At this time, I can only say we are very much opening a new location in town, we're extremely excited to come back again since closing due to COVID, and we look forward to sharing more information with you and the N-G as we can,” said Anthony Cortese, spokesman for the chain.
In 2021, Cortese said Brothers wasn't leaving Champaign, but was looking for a larger site. The LaCrosse,Wis.-based chain includes 20 bars and restaurants, most of them in Midwestern college towns such as Bloomington, Champaign, Columbus, Iowa City, Minneapolis, South Bend and West Lafayette.
"Brothers has been a proud Illini in Campustown for 20 years, and we hope to be here another 20 years," Cortese said at the time.
Before Brothers there was Mabel's, a legendary bar and live music club that operated from 1980 to 2000. For the approximately 60 years before that the second floor location had a variety of uses, including the Illinois Print Shop, a Bailey & Himes sporting goods warehouse and the UI visual aids service.