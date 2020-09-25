Submit your questions for Tom's Mailbag by clicking here.
Costco began stocking the Champaign store this week ahead of its Oct. 22 opening.
The membership-club warehouse is opening at the site of the former Bergner’s, which was torn down, at Market Place Mall. That's less than 2 miles from Sam’s Club, which recently received some renovations.
“We are constantly evaluating and updating our clubs in order to meet the shopping habits of our members,” Sam's Club spokesman JD Byrum said. “The Champaign club recently underwent some of those determined updates, specifically to better serve our members in the Fresh area.”
Neither company wanted to directly discuss whether there’s room for two warehouse clubs in Champaign-Urbana.
“We feel our value and quality of products separates us,” General manager Dan Iaquinta said of Costco.
But when Champaign was weighing whether to give Costco a $2.75 million sales-tax-reimbursement deal over 10 years, its staff found that towns with both a Costco and a Sam’s Club saw an increase in overall sales-tax revenue.
The city hired a consultant that looked at East Peoria, Melrose Park, Mount Prospect, North Riverside and Bolingbrook.