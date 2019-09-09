CHAMPAIGN — A Nashville, Tenn.-based seafood chain is expanding to Champaign.
A building permit was issued earlier this month for a Captain D’s restaurant at 1409 N. Prospect Ave., C, the former Prospect Auto used-car lot between Dos Reales and Danville Gardens Too.
It’s also just down the street from one of its competitors, Long John Silver’s.
Captain D's is planning to open in January 2020, spokeswoman Shana Rosenthal said, and will have about 50 to 55 employees.
Captain D’s has 530 locations in 22 states, the nearest being near Indianapolis.
Its dishes include catfish, salmon, shrimp skewers and clam strips.