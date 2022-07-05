Champaign Biaggi's to get major remodel
CHAMPAIGN — Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano in Champaign, now the oldest location in the chain, is going to get a whole new look.
The restaurant will close for three weeks, starting July 17, for interior remodeling, said Managing Partner Cassidy Hoke.
Reopening is planned for Aug. 6.
Included will be a new color palate and new tile flooring, lighting and tables, Hoke said.
The restrooms will be gutted and redone, and there will also be a new bar and carry-out pickup area, she said.
The project will also include the removal of a wall with a fireplace, turning a private dining area into a semi-private area, and a smaller area for private parties will have one large new table instead of smaller tables pushed together, Hoke said.
The restaurant will end up with about the same capacity, but more of the seating will be available in booths, she said.
“People really enjoy booths,” Hoke said.
With new tables and chairs on the way, plans are to end the use of table linens, she said. The old tables and chairs are being donated.
While there won’t be a lot changed in the kitchen, Hoke said the amount of work being done in the rest of the restaurant would have made it impractical to remain open for carry-out during the construction period.
The Champaign Biaggi’s at 2235 S. Neil St. opened in 1999, the second location in what is now a chain of 17 Biaggi’s restaurants.
The first location to open, also in 1999, was in Bloomington, but it was moved to a new building at 3010 E. Empire St. in 2020.
Hoke said the new look of the Champaign Biaggi’s will be similar to the new Bloomington restaurant.
Biaggi’s current 17 locations are in Illinois, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.