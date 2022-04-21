CHAMPAIGN — One Champaign company, Inprentus Inc., has made the final four in the Illinois Manufacturers' Association Makers Madness contest, and there’s still time left to cast your vote online to help it cross the finish line.
For the title of “coolest thing made in Illinois,” Inprentus is competing against General Mills’ Fruit by the Foot, a Rivian truck and Ingersoll Machine Tools’ components for the Orion spacecraft capsule.
Inprentus was founded in 2012 by University of Illinois physics professor Peter Abbamonte, and it employs 16.
Making the final round of the competition is Inprentus’ Custom Blazed Diffraction Gratings.
Anyone can cast a vote through Sunday, and the winner will be announced April 27.
Vote here: makersmadnessil.com