CHAMPAIGN — Julie Roth is the new president of the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
The regional vice president of the central region for the Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Roth has served on the association’s board before and on its various committees and working groups.
She was previously the president of the local association from 2007 To 2008 and named its Realtor of the Year in 2011.
Roth is also an active member of the Illinois Realtors association and will be representing the local association at the Illinois Realtors and National Realtors Association business meetings this year.
Roth was installed as president Sept. 24 at a meeting at the Holiday Inn.