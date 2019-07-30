CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign location of a well-known Chicago-style pizza chain has closed after two-and-a-half years.
All the doors were locked Tuesday at Giordano’s at Market Place Mall, 2000 N. Neil St., and all the windows had been covered by white paper.
Calls to franchise owner Pete Nicol were not immediately returned. The restaurant’s Facebook page has a post as recently as Sunday morning.
Nicol opened the location in January 2017 with 85 employees as an anchor of the mall’s food court.
The restaurant, which featured an open view into the kitchen and a full bar, replaced family-style Italian eatery Buca di Beppo, which closed in January 2016 after a four-year run in the same location.