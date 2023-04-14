CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign has re-upped for another seven months of private security work from Chicago-based AGB Investigative Services.
The unarmed security force that patrolled downtown Champaign in the face of a Champaign police staffing shortage last year will make a return from May 25 to Jan. 1, 2024, for $329,587.
“While police presence and police enforcement action is preferred, with the current staffing levels of the police department, it is agreed that we need some type of eyes and ears and some type of extra help down there,” Champaign interim Patrol Lt. Katherine Thompson told the city council on Tuesday.
The contract, unanimously approved by council members, will double the size of the private security roster, up to eight company officers and two supervisors. Along with radios and their body cameras, officers will now carry pepper spray in the effort to prevent death or great bodily harm, police said.
According to the resolution approved by the council, any use of the spray would necessitate a notification to Champaign police, and anyone on the receiving end would have to be provided decontamination and medical attention as needed.
The Champaign police department continues to deal with a short-staffed force. The department currently has 18 vacancies and 23 “unserviceable” officers who are not available for full duty; 14 are going through training.
In May 2022, the department had 19 vacancies and 27 unserviceable positions. The department hired 20 new officers last calendar year but also faced several retirements.
“Due to the current staffing shortage, the Police Department does not have the resources to provide consistent additional patrols to the Downtown business district,” according to a memo Thompson prepared for the council. “Concerns regarding maintaining order have been an ongoing challenge in the late-night Downtown environment, sometimes leading to more serious public safety incidents.
“AGB was helpful in addressing order maintenance concerns in the Downtown business district during the 2022 contract term but lacked the staffing and resources to ensure proactivity in their efforts.”
According to Thompson’s summary, reviewed by Police Chief Tim Tyler, AGB was “limited” in the scope of calls they could handle downtown. For large fights, unruly crowds and two shooting incidents, AGB was directed not to defuse situations, instead acting as “a group of credible witnesses” with body-worn cameras.
“In 2022, limitations on staffing size and AGB’s lack of equipment, at times, led to individuals and crowds being willing to disregard their requests, reducing AGB’s overall effectiveness,” the memo said.
AGB Investigative Services, which claims 95 percent of its employees are minorities, was the sole respondent to Champaign’s request for proposals last year in search of a downtown security force.
Council member Alicia Beck said she went on a ride-along downtown last fall and got to witness the “coordination” between Champaign police and the private security detail.
“I could see that it was a benefit,” Beck said. “I think the coordination of the two worked really well, I was happy to see it was in many ways a complementary activity.”
Council member Vanna Pianfetti and Mayor Deb Feinen both called the measure a suitable stopgap while police staffing recuperates.
“I know staffing isn’t what it should be, but I appreciated that this was a solution that was workable and you were working through it to make sure the downtown was safe,” Pianfetti said. “That allowed for other parts of the city as well to have the coverage that was needed.
“I feel a difference when I’m down there.”