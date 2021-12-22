Deb Pressey
Reporter
Debra Pressey is a reporter covering health care at The News-Gazette. Her email is dpressey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@DLPressey).
Q: Is Applebee's on Prospect closed for good?
A: The Applebee’s Grill and Bar at 2121 N. Prospect Ave., C was closed earlier this week, and the status of the restaurant was unknown.
The phone wasn’t being answered, and a sign on the front door and the corporate website both indicated this location was temporarily closed.
The Champaign Applebee’s posted on its Facebook page Dec. 14 that it was looking to fill jobs for servers, line cooks and other positions.
