Tom's Mailbag goes live at 2 p.m. Friday. Submit questions here.
What’s going on with the Ice House on North Prospect in Champaign?
This from biz writer Ben Zigterman:
It’s not entirely clear, but it’s not open.
The bar has a broken front window, and now its doors and windows are boarded up.
When you call the business, a recorded message says the neighborhood bar at 703 N. Prospect Ave., C, is “permanently closed.”
It cites a disagreement with the property’s owner, “as well as COVID,” as reasons for the Ice House’s closure.
With “the decline of business due to COVID, it was impossible to continue the relationship with Ice House,” the message states. “We’ll sincerely miss all of our customers.”
The bar previously closed a few years ago and then reopened in June 2018.
Before that, it had been a Majors Bros. grocery, then as the Alonzo H. Ferris restaurant, the Charles H. Lyons beer tavern, the William J. Armstrong food store, Armstrong’s Tavern, Jack Strunk’s Tavern, Unk and George’s Tavern, Van’s Pit Stop and Fallon’s Ice House.
More in Sunday's Business section.