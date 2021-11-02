CHAMPAIGN — Alexander’s Steakhouse has served its last porterhouse of 2021.
The longtime Champaign steakhouse announced in a Facebook post that it was shutting down until 2022, citing a familiar pandemic issue as the reason — “the lack of staff needed to operate on a daily basis.”
“Alexander’s Steakhouse will look to hire and add to its existing staff so we may reopen after the first of the year in 2022 when we hope that the business climate will have a positive change and people will be looking to work,” the restaurant announced.
The news came less than a week after parent company Mercedes Restaurants announced Alexander's would scale back to five days a week.