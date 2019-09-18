Have a question for our business reporter? Email Ben Zigterman here.

CHAMPAIGN — The popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A will open its new location on North Prospect Avenue in less than a month.

It's planning to open at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 10.

The operator of the Champaign location, Bob Williamson, and his team announced the opening date today on the store's Facebook page.

Chick-fil-A to replace long-closed Ruby Tuesday in Champaign According to a building-permit application received by the city Thursday, the chicken chain would be a tenant in a new building on the site of the former restaurant at 2301 N. Prospect Ave., C.

The first 100 guests age 18 and older will receive free Chick-fil-A for a year, and to accommodate, Chick-fil-A will host a 12-hour campout beginning the day before at 6 p.m.

"If you sleep all night in my parking lot from 6 to 6, you're going to get free Chick-fil-A for a year," Williamson said. "Obviously, there's limited slots available. It's (on) a first-come, first-serve basis."

The Champaign location is at 2301 N. Prospect Ave., where Ruby Tuesday was located until it closed in July 2016.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, which is known for its chicken sandwiches and wraps, already has more than 40 locations in Illinois, several of them in university communities.

It used to have a location at the Illini Union in Urbana, but that closed in 2013 after a survey indicated students were more interested in other fast-food options.