Golden Corral, Chick-Fil-A or Starbucks: Which finishes first?

 
CHAMPAIGN — The popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A will open in less than a month.

It's planning to open at 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10.

The operator of the Champaign location, Bob Williamson, and his team announced the opening date today on the store's Facebook page.

The first 100 guests 18 and older will receive free Chick-fil-A for a year, and to accommodate, Chick-fil-A will host a 12-hour campout beginning the day before at 6 p.m.

"If you sleep all night in my parking lot from 6 to 6, you're going to get free Chick-fil-A for a year," Williamson said. "Obviously, there's limited slots available. It's (on) a first-come, first-serve basis."

The Champaign location is at 2301 N. Prospect Ave., where Ruby Tuesday was located until it closed in July 2016.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, which is known for its chicken sandwiches and wraps, already has more than 40 locations in Illinois, several of them in university communities.

It used to have a location at the Illini Union in Urbana, but that closed in 2013 after a survey indicated students were more interested in other fast food options.