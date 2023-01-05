Business questions? Drop them in BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Champaign, at first expected to close last month, appears to be in its final hours.
As of Wednesday, the store at 63 E. Marketview Drive had a sign on the window saying it was in its final five days and an employee said the store’s last day was set for Sunday.
The struggling chain announced plans in August to close 150 stores.
The Champaign store wasn’t on the initial closing list of 56 stores — including six in other Illinois cities — released less than a month ago.
Other stores closing in Illinois include those in Gurnee, Schaumburg, Carbondale, Joliet, Fairview Heights and Bourbonnais.
More coming in Weekend Extra's "It's Your Business" column.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here