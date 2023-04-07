4-9 B-1

’Tis the season for digging holes, knocking down walls and watching projects big (here’s looking at you, Golden Nugget Danville) and small (Urbana High’s new band room) come together. Here’s a look at five other eagerly anticipated area additions in various stages of development.

Hotel Royer

HOTEL ROYER

Coming in … the summertime

That’s as specific as Marquis Ventures’ Haaris Pervaiz would get when asked Thursday about a timeline. But the years-in-the-making moment Urbana has been waiting for is coming soon — a century after construction began on the original Lincoln Hotel. The 131-room, Tapestry-by-Hilton hotel will have multiple spaces to host events and what Pervaiz described as an "eclectic" restaurant/bar.

"We feel that this hotel will be unlike any other hotel in the Urbana-Champaign area," Pervaiz says. "The historic hotel has been meticulously remodeled to ensure that every item is to the highest standard."

The Studio

THE STUDIO

Coming in … time for the start of 2023-24 school year

The new staircase to the Champaign Public Library’s 8,000-square-foot, lower-level activity space was just completed this week, meaning it will only be a matter of months before teens are using the makerspace, computer lab, gaming area and recording studio after school.

And for those grownups wondering, yes, the $2.5 million Studio will offer programs for you to take part in too, Library Director Brittany Millington says.

Parkland courtyard

PARKLAND’S FOUNTAIN COURTYARD

Coming in … fall 2023

When classes begin in the fall, the area between Parkland’s Dodds Athletic Center and X Wing will be a whole lot prettier, after the reconstruction of the college’s fountain courtyard area. Work is scheduled to begin next month on the beautification project, budgeted for $3 million.

Oberheim Park 1
Oberheim Park 2

OBERHEIM PARK

Coming in … TBD

For now, the 35-acre multi-sport and recreation complex, named after the Champaign police officer who lost his life in the line of duty, is still in the concept phase — albeit one with a slogan (“Inspire. Educate. Transform.”), location (south of I-72 in Monticello) and slick website (oberheimpark.org).

The latter is where you can donate to the Monticello Recreation Foundation-backed project.

Urbana Health & Wellness Facility

URBANA HEALTH AND WELLNESS CENTER

Coming in … late 2024

When the priciest project in the 116-year history of the Urbana Park District is finished, residents will have a place to play volleyball and full-court basketball, take yoga and fitness classes, use an indoor track and learn in the comforts of a multi-use studio space, among many other activities.

Groundbreaking on East Washington Street is set for May, with construction starting a month later.