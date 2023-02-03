Sign up for our daily newsletter here
URBANA — Strawberry Fields Cafe is going to become home to a new restaurant sharing its space.
Afghan Cuisine will be operated by two Afghani brothers — Amanullah and Azizullah Mayer at the store/cafe at 306 W. Springfield Ave., U.
Mohammad Al-Heeti, owner of World Harvest Foods and Strawberry Fields Cafe, said he remains the owner but wants to help the two brothers and their wives launch their business and also bring more customers to Strawberry Fields.
Al-Heeti said the opening date will be set after a final inspection and approval by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
