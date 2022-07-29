CHAMPAIGN — The new Conrad’s Grill under construction at 301 E. Green St., is set to open in the second half of August, the company said.
The Michigan chain, which also has locations in Madison, Wis., and East Lansing, Mich., says it isn’t planning any other Illinois locations at this time.
Conrad’s Grill’s specialty is “Great American Tot Wraps.”
That’s tater tots, meats, cheeses and sauces wrapped up in a tortilla and grilled. They come in versions for breakfast, with eggs and bacon, for example, to lunch and dinner wraps with steak, chicken and veggie versions.
Sides include French toast sticks, spicy fried pickles, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, tater tots, waffle fries and mac-and-cheese bites.