URBANA — Meet Scot Grap, the new operator of Boomerangs Bar & Grill, 1309 E. Washington St..
Grap, a former owner of One T’s Cornerpocket at Country Fair Shopping Center, took over Thursday. He’s planning a couple of changes, including keeping the kitchen open until 11 p.m. for extended food service and keeping the bar open until the legal closing hour, and eventually changing the name to One T’s at the Boom, he said.
Grap moved to C-U from Milwaukee 10 years ago and worked for Goldy’s Bar and Grill at Country Fair before getting out of the bar business to sell appliances for Dick Van Dyke Appliance World for a time.
But he missed the bar business, he said.
Longtime Boomerangs owners Tom and Christy Grassman will continue to own the property on which the bar sits and are now his landlords, Grap said.