CHAMPAIGN — Rally House, a Kansas-based sports merchandise retailer, plans to open a store at Champaign’s Baytowne Square, at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive.
The company said it plans to open the Champaign store mid-year and is looking for employees.
Pine Tree, the Northbrook-based company leasing spaces in Baytowne Square, shows Rally House “coming soon” in the former Pier One space next to Staples.
More of Rally House’s neighbors at Baytowne Square include such stores as Ulta, PetSmart and Dollar Tree and such restaurants as Red Lobster, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Wendy’s and Fazoli’s.
Rally House carries apparel, hats, gifts and home decor items representing local NCAA and professional sports teams, “in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food,” according to the company’s description of itself.
