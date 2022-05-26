Deb Pressey
Reporter
Debra Pressey is a reporter covering health care at The News-Gazette. Her email is dpressey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@DLPressey).
DANVILLE — Four siblings from Sidell who grew up enjoying treats from Royal Donut in Danville will soon be reopening the shop, which has been closed for months, as its new owners.
The new owners — Sam and Rachel George, Hannah and Drew Landis, Ben and Corinne George and Holly George — plan to reopen Royal Donut later this summer.
Sam George said discussions have been underway with the former owners since soon after the shop closed in December.
The former owners have already done some renovations, he said, so there won’t be much more that needs to be done before reopening.
The recipes and doughnuts are going to remain the same under the new owners, Sam George said.
“We love the Royal Donut brand,” he said. “We’re going to keep that.”
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Latest News
- Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' star, dies
- Champaign man convicted on weapons charges for firing gun in air at apartment complex
- Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door
- Coming soon: Royal Donut's reopening
- Lawsuit: California transit agency failed to stop gunman
- Palestinians: Israel deliberately killed Al Jazeera reporter
- Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
- For 'lockdown generation' school shootings are their reality
- Urbana man awaiting trial in 2018 murder convicted of shooting at car in 2019
- Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
Most Popular
Articles
- Mahomet motorcyclist dies in Thursday accident on I-74
- Timothy Davis
- Two teens with loaded guns arrested in Champaign
- Hybrid sentence for Champaign 16-year-old who robbed 18-year-old at gunpoint in Campustown
- End of an era: Gifford's Eastern Illinois Baseball League field strikes out
- It's Your Business | New restaurant serving up Mexican and American favorites
- Three arrested with so-called "ghost guns" in car in east Urbana
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Kofi Cockburn at the combine, Part III
- Champaign man charged with sexual assault of preteen girl
- Tom's #Mailbag, May 20, 2022